The 'other London' prepares for King's coronation

Laura Hewitt of A Taste of Britain as seen on May 3, 2023. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London) Laura Hewitt of A Taste of Britain as seen on May 3, 2023. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver