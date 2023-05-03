The 'other London' prepares for King's coronation
Some Londoners, especially those with ties to Britain, are preparing for Saturday’s coronation of the King.
At A Taste of Britain on Aldersbrook Road Laura Hewitt told CTV News business has been brisk.
But those wanting mementos of the coronation are for the most part, out of luck.
While a few items relating to the King remain, most are backordered but will be available at a later date.
“We don’t have anything left, except for Union Jack bunting and stuff like that. But as far as anything with the King’s name on it, we maybe have a couple of pillows,” said Hewtitt.
Lauren Mallott and her son Jack Mallott-Clarke managed to grab coasters commemorating the King.
The pair also shopped for British and Scottish treats they plan to enjoy while they watch the coronation early Saturday morning.
For Jack, the moment represents not only British but Canadian tradition.
“It is a historical event that we’re probably not going to see too often. The last time this happened was 70 years ago,” he said.
But at that time, the Union Jack was still Canada’s flag and the nation had many more ties to Britain.
“I think that is sad. Yet because Canada is now so multicultural and there are so many difficult cultures and backgrounds that we have to celebrate all of them. But I think a little bit of the celebration on Saturday would be ok,” Jack added.
Celebrations in the forest city include a viewing party at the Palace Theatre starting at 5 a.m.
Yet, for one Londoner, the coronation celebration will be in person.Jack Malllot-Clarke and Lauren Mallott shopping for treats to watch the coronation. May 3, 2023. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)
Ann Neilson is preparing for an overnight flight to England to watch the coronation.
She’s lived in Canada since 1966 but grew up in the UK.
“I am a monarchist, an absolute monarchist. I really respect our royal family. Even though they’ve had so many issues,” said Neilson.
She recalled watching Queen Elizabeth’s coronation in 1953 — She was nine years old at the time.
“It was magic. It was black and white but you had all of the pageantry,” Neilson explained.Ann Neilson shows her collection of Funko Pop dolls representing some members of the Royal Family, including the King. Neilson is flying to London, England for the coronation. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)
Part of her attraction came from her father’s tie to the royal family. A Second World War veteran, he was posted to serve as a Grenadier Guard at Windsor Castle.
But Neilson says pomp and ceremony are a small part of why the monarchy remains relevant today. And she is ready to defend it when asked why Canada should retain it.
“My answer to that is you need the monarchy for stability and continuity.”
Yet, in the same breath, she acknowledges Canada will likely lose its ties to the Monarcy within the next 50 years.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Latest CRA offer to striking workers 'slap in the face:' union
Union leaders representing 35,000 striking Canada Revenue Agency employees say the government's latest offer falls short of a deal reached on Monday with 120,000 other public servants.
1 dead, 4 injured in shooting inside Atlanta building, say police
One person was fatally shot and at least four others injured Wednesday in a shooting in a midtown Atlanta building, police said.
Body of missing Quebec firefighter swept away in flooding found in Charlevoix
The body of one of the firefighters who was swept away Monday during flooding in Quebec has been found. An Quebec provincial police (SQ) helicopter located a body shortly before 10 a.m. in the Riviere du Gouffre, in Charlevoix, near Baie-Saint-Paul.
EXPLAINER | Russia-Ukraine drone incident at the Kremlin: What do we know?
Russian authorities accused Ukraine on Wednesday of attempting to attack the Kremlin with two drones overnight in an effort to assassinate President Vladimir Putin. Ukraine has denied any responsibility.
PSAC strike signals shifting perception of remote work
The remote-work protections in the tentative agreement between Canada’s largest public sector union and the federal government could ripple into the private sector, one expert says.
Astronomers witness never-before-seen moment Jupiter-sized gas giant eaten by star
For the first time, scientists have caught a star in the act of swallowing a planet -- not just a nibble or bite, but one big gulp.
Virginia police officer struck by out-of-control car during traffic stop
A police officer in Fairfax, Va., was "nearly killed" after being struck by an out-of-control vehicle during a traffic stop on Monday.
Ancient DNA from a 25,000-year-old pendant reveals intriguing details about its wearer
Traces of ancient DNA contained in old bones have spilled fascinating secrets about the past. Now, scientists have found a way to extract DNA in a non-invasive manner, applying the pioneering new technique to a pierced deer tooth likely worn as a pendant.
Lawyer representing soccer players stuck in Afghanistan says the women fear they will be killed by Taliban
A lawyer representing a group of six Afghan nationals, including two soccer players who played on the Afghanistan women’s national soccer team, says the women fear that the Taliban will 'harm them' or 'kill them' if they are not brought to Canada.
Kitchener
-
Anticipation high in Waterloo, Ont. ahead of 'BlackBerry' movie release
“I’ve never had an event sell out so fast,” says John Tutt, owner of Waterloo, Ont.’s Princess Cinemas, which is hosting a special community screening of the film.
-
Man turned away from Kitchener, Ont. hospital later found to have broken ribs, collapsed lung and internal bleeding: SIU
An investigation by Ontario’s police watchdog is raising major questions about what happened when a 30-year-old man who had been hit by a police cruiser was brought to hospital in Kitchener, Ont.
-
Windsor
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | 'I don't know what to feel': Former Windsorite learns father died in prison while serving life sentence
A former Windsorite is sharing her story after learning her father died in prison while serving a life sentence for murdering her grandmother.
-
Attempted murder suspect sought after man shot in west Windsor
Windsor police have released video with hopes that the public can help identify a suspect after a shooting on the city’s west side.
-
$110,000 drop in average home sales price in Windsor-Essex
The average home sales price and number of sales dropped again in Windsor-Essex.
Barrie
-
2 injured in Highway 400 single-vehicle rollover
Two people were hospitalized following a single-vehicle crash on Highway 400 in Georgian Bay Township Wednesday morning.
-
Driver accused of hitting pedestrian, fleeing police in Innisfil road rage incident
A Bradford, Ont. man faces several charges after he hit a pedestrian with his vehicle during a road rage incident in Innisfil on Tuesday.
-
Barrie fire crews battle blaze at local business
Crews battled a commercial property fire in Barrie Wednesday morning.
Northern Ontario
-
Heavy police presence after suspicious packages located inside Sudbury tax centre
Two suspicious packages have been removed from the Canada Revenue Agency building in Sudbury.
-
Elliot Lake suspect again charged with harassing his neighbour
For the fourth time in four months, a 66-year-old suspect in Elliot Lake has been charged with harassing his neighbour.
-
Latest CRA offer to striking workers 'slap in the face:' union
Union leaders representing 35,000 striking Canada Revenue Agency employees say the government's latest offer falls short of a deal reached on Monday with 120,000 other public servants.
Ottawa
-
Lockdown ends at Lisgar Collegiate Institute, Ottawa City Hall
The lockdown at Lisgar Collegiate Institute and Ottawa City Hall ended without incident Wednesday afternoon, following concerns that an individual may have been in possession of a weapon at the downtown Ottawa school.
-
Diesel the dog found safe in Quebec one week after being stolen near Cornwall, Ont.
Diesel the dog, who was stolen along with his owner's truck in Iroquois, Ont., has been located after a weeklong search.
-
Latest CRA offer to striking workers 'slap in the face:' union
Union leaders representing 35,000 striking Canada Revenue Agency employees say the government's latest offer falls short of a deal reached on Monday with 120,000 other public servants.
Toronto
-
Toronto actor waits 2 weeks for dead raccoon to be removed by city crews amid 311 delays
A well known Toronto actor has been documenting her weeks-long wait for the city to remove a dead raccoon from her neighbourhood, drawing attention to ongoing 311 delays that have resulted in a pause in some municipal cadaver removal services.
-
Data breach exposes clients' personal information at one of Canada's largest investment firms
Clients’ names, social insurance numbers and personal addresses were part of a data breach at one of Canada’s largest investment firms.
-
Toronto cop who tweeted about alleged workplace sexual harassment to be fired
A Toronto police officer who made allegations of sexual harassment within the service will either have to resign within seven days or be fired after being found guilty of misconduct and insubordination.
Montreal
-
Body of missing Quebec firefighter swept away in flooding found in Charlevoix
The body of one of the firefighters who was swept away Monday during flooding in Quebec has been found. An Quebec provincial police (SQ) helicopter located a body shortly before 10 a.m. in the Riviere du Gouffre, in Charlevoix, near Baie-Saint-Paul.
-
Bridge closed as waters rise, stranding residents of small Montreal island
The bridge leading to the small Mercier Island in northwest Montreal was closed on Wednesday. Fire department (SIM) and police (SPVM) said there have been no evacuations.
-
CAQ supporters want to end SAQ's liquor monopoly
Supporters of the CAQ will propose an end to the liquor monopoly held by the SAQ when they meet at its 2023 conference on May 13-14.
Atlantic
-
'Nobody's listening': N.S. resident in area affected by 2020 mass shooting frustrated by province's mental health plan
A long-time resident in a part of the province affected by the Nova Scotia 2020 mass shooting, says the province’s plan for enhanced mental health services is already falling short.
-
Man seriously injured following shooting in Dartmouth
Police say a man has been seriously injured following a shooting in Dartmouth, N.S., Tuesday night.
-
Woman says officer who accused her of assault kicked her during N.S. housing protest
A 26-year-old woman accused of assaulting police at a Halifax housing protest has denied intentionally kicking officers.
Winnipeg
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Masking requirement in most Manitoba health-care settings to end: Shared Health
Masking requirements in Manitoba health-care settings will soon change according to Shared Health.
-
Winnipegger dead, another man in hospital after double stabbing
A 41-year-old man has died after he and another victim were stabbed early Tuesday morning in the North Point Douglas area.
-
Winnipeg soldier killed in First World War identified in previously unknown grave
A previously unknown First World War grave in Belgium has been identified and the soldier was connected to Winnipeg.
Calgary
-
Cold case cracked: Edmonton man charged in Calgary sexual assaults from mid-80s
Calgary police are crediting significant advances in forensic technology with helping them make an arrest in three decades-old sexual assault cases.
-
Removal of residents at homeless encampment alongside Deerfoot Trail begins
Police, City of Calgary bylaw enforcement officers and the Alpha House encampments team descended on a pair of large homeless camps Tuesday afternoon.
-
Alberta UCP Leader Smith declines comment on protester conviction in Coutts protest
United Conservative Leader Danielle Smith says she won't comment on a controversial Calgary street pastor being convicted of mischief for his actions at the COVID-19 border protest at Coutts, Alta.
Edmonton
-
Man shot by police near Ice District charged with 2 counts of aggravated assault
The man who was shot by police after he allegedly stabbed two people near an Oilers playoff watch party on the weekend has been charged.
-
All eyes on star power when Knights, Oilers clash in Game 1
The top two picks of the 2015 NHL Draft will go head-to-head when the Connor McDavid-led Edmonton Oilers face Jack Eichel and the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 1 of a Western Conference semifinal series on Wednesday night in Las Vegas.
-
Cold case cracked: Edmonton man charged in Calgary sexual assaults from mid-80s
Calgary police are crediting significant advances in forensic technology with helping them make an arrest in three decades-old sexual assault cases.
Vancouver
-
8 temperature records broken across B.C. on May 2: Environment Canada
Temperature records were broken in eight areas across British Columbia this May 2, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.
-
B.C. First Nation reaches revenue-sharing, land-management deals with province
The chief of a northeast British Columbia First Nation says revenue-sharing and land-management agreements reached with the province will ensure future prosperity for his people.
-
Evacuation orders expanded, highway closed due to B.C. Interior flooding
The Village of Cache Creek and the Okanagan Indian Band expanded their evacuation orders, and Highway 97 was closed in both directions in Cache Creek as flooding in the B.C. Interior intensified Wednesday.