The London Lightning are champions once again

It was a “winner take all” contest Friday night at Budweiser Gardens with the London Knights trying to clinch an NBLC Championship.

In a do-or-die game, the Lightning came up huge.

They clinched the best-of-5 series on home court with a score of 126-88 against the Windsor Express.

Jeremiah Mordi had a triple-double (37 pts, 13 rebs, 10 asts), and Jermaine Haley was named Finals MVP.

This is the second consecutive title for the Lightning and their sixth overall.