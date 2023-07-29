'The Liberals are back': Provincial Liberal leader candidate tours southwestern Ontario this weekend

The frontrunner in the race to the Ontario Liberal party leader is making her way through southwestern Ontario this weekend.

Bonnie Crombie — the mayor of Mississauga and former Liberal MP — held campaign stops in London, Sarnia, and Windsor on Saturday.

“The Liberals are back,” Crombie told CTV News London.

Fresh off a pair of by-election wins, Crombie believes the party is gaining momentum, and is poised to defeat the Progressive Conservatives in the next election.

“I think I bring a lot of experience to the table,” said Crombie. “Let's be honest, I'm the one who has had to deal with the provincial government and the premier himself had to head on a number of occasions.”

She met with supporters at a private residence in north London and heard about some of the issues in the Forest City.

Ontario Liberal party leader candidate Bonnie Crombie speaks to CTV News in London, Ont. on July 29, 2023. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)“People are concerned about the lack of GO train service and how it will be eliminated in the fall,” said Crombie. “I see the homelessness problem is quite acute here, the need for affordable housing, and the importance of health care in the health care system. London has always been known for the outstanding hospitals that are here and I know we need a redevelopment.”

The crowd at her London event was very diverse, and was a push by local organizations to get Muslims involved in politics and meet the leaders of different parties.

“Leadership campaigns are an excellent opportunity for Muslims to get involved and really shape the leadership of our elected officials in our own elected bodies,” said Nawaz Tahir, chair of HIKMA, a group which encourages Muslims to get involved in many aspects of their respective communities.

Tahir attended the event and said he doesn’t tell people who to vote for, but encourages them to meet the candidates and make an informed decision.

“It's important that we elect leaders that are committed to fighting Islamophobia and that understand where our community is coming from and some of the issues facing our community,” said Tahir. “We’re trying our best to get Muslims involved with the leadership contest of all parties.”

Ontario Liberal party leader candidate Bonnie Crombie smiles as she greets supporters in London, Ont. on July 29, 2023. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)Along with rebuilding the party, Crombie hopes to return London red after the Liberals were shutout locally in the 2018 and 2022 elections.

“This is where the Petersons were from and Matthews family and we had Kate Graham for goodness sakes, running for leader as well,” said Crombie.

She added, “It's a matter of being present, coming into the community, meeting people and listening to their needs that reignites that spark and gets people excited about the party again. I hope they get excited about me because I'm tremendously honored to be given this opportunity to meet them and to potentially be the leader of the party.”

Crombie is the second leadership candidate to visit London, after MP Nathaniel Erskine Smith (Beaches-East York) was in the city in early May.

The other three candidates are MPPs Ted Hsu (Kingston and the Islands), Dr. Adil Samji (Don Valley East) and MP Yasir Naqvi (Ottawa-Centre)

Crombie will visit Chatham, St. Thomas and Tillsonburg Sunday following a stop in Woodstock on Friday.