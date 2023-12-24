'The impact of missing persons can be life-changing for families': Sarnia police renew call for assistance locating 3 missing men

Sarnia police are renewing their plea for assistance in helping locate men who went missing in separate circumstances within the last 18 months and whose whereabouts remain unknown.

According to the Sarnia Police Service, police are renewing their request for help in locating three men — Dustin Ireson, Trevor Chaput and Brad Ogilvie — who remain missing and have released their photos “in the hopes that someone who knows something will come forward.”

Police said the disappearances are separate and not connected, and all remain as active investigations.

“As many families gather over the holiday season, these families continue to be impacted by not knowing where their loved ones are and they continue to search for answers on their disappearances,” Sarnia police said.

DUSTIN IRESON

Dustin Ireson, 34, was last seen on Nov. 13, 2022. His vehicle, a black Dodge Ram pickup truck, was last seen in the area of Harbour Road, in the City of Sarnia.

Dustin is described as being 5’7” tall, with long brown hair. Dustin is missing a tooth on the right side of his mouth.

Dustin Ireson of Sarnia, Ont. is seen in this undated image supplied by police. (Source: Sarnia Police Service)

TREVOR CHAPUT

Trevor Chaput, 35, was reported as missing on July 6, 2022.

Trevor is described as being 5’6” tall, with a thin building a weighing approximately 160 lbs.

Trevor Chaput of Sarnia, Ont. is seen in this undated image supplied by police. (Source: Sarnia Police Service)

BRAD OGILVIE

Brad Ogilvie was reported missing by family members on Nov. 22, 2023.

Brad is a white male, is 5’9” tall, and weighs 160 lbs. He has a medium build and brown hair.

Anyone with information, “no matter how insignificant it may seem” is asked to call the Sarnia Police Service Criminal Investigations Division at (519) 344-8861. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 519-332-TIPS (8477) or online.

Brad Ogilvie of Sarnia, Ont. is seen in this undated image supplied by police. (Source: Sarnia Police Service)