'The ground can’t handle any more water': UTRCA
Rivers, creeks, and streams are beginning to turn amidst the pressure of flood waters.
While the City of London escaped heavy rain Wednesday evening through Thursday morning, some areas north and west of the city were not as fortunate.
The Upper Thames River Conservation Authority (UTRCA) issued a flood alert. It follows several days of storms that have left the earth saturated.
“The ground cannot handle any more water,” confirmed Teresa Hollingsworth of the UTRCA.
Hollingsworth said additional rainfall through Northern Middlesex, Perth and Huron counties have made those regions more vulnerable.
The Ausable River near Ailsa Craig, Ont. is swelling with fast moving water on the morning of July 13, 2023. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)
On Thursday, CTV News London cameras captured fast-moving water along the Ausable River and several secondary tributaries.
Several low-lying areas, including some seasonal camping sites, are flooded along the watershed.
Parents are reminded to keep children and pets away from all watercourses.
The saturated ground is not good news for most farmers. They fear crop damage or loss if Mother Nature does not provide some consistent sunshine.
A saturated farm field near Lucan, Ont. is seen on July 13, 2023. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)
