'The Bob' bows out, final day at east-end YMCA

It is the final day for the Bob Hayward YMCA — 60 years of service at the Hamilton Road location, known affectionately as ‘The Bob,’ will end at 8 p.m.

Friday morning, member Lisa Pratico was getting a final workout in.

“We’ve been here for over 20 years, so it’s hard", she said.

Closing The Bob was a hard decision to make for Y leadership.

CEO Andrew Lockie is aware of criticism that the Y is abandoning its east-end roots for its newer facilities in the north and south ends.

But Lockie maintains that Bob’s plight was unavoidable due to the impacts of the pandemic, maintenance costs and declining membership, with less than 800 members.

He argues its pool alone cannot operate without four times that number.

YMCA of Southwestern Ontario CEO Andrew Lockie is seen standing in front of a portrait of Bob Hayward, the namesake of the east-end YMCA, which closes Friday, November 24, 2023 after 60 years. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)“We have done everything to make it financially sustainable, including renovations to boost membership. But none of it was sustainable over the long haul.”

In its 60 years, The Bob was altered multiple times, including a substantial addition less than 15 years ago.

Long-time members are having a hard time accepting the closure.

“It just seems very odd,” shares 40-year member Gary Sage. “Because this branch served the community for so many years. We need a Y in our east end.”

John Stenabaugh was saddened, as he flipped through old photographs of The Bob. But he understands changing times.

“Of course, now we have all the other health clubs and different areas you can go to exercise. But, for me, it has always been the Y.”

As it has truly, always been the Y for The Bob’s manager, Eric Seed.

Gary Sage has been a member for 40 years. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)“As a child, I came here for swim lessons. I’ve got a picture of myself right up here in the gymnasium going down the slide there.”

Yet, as Eric and some of his members reflected on The Bob, it was all too much.

‘Louie’ could only muster one word before tears filled his eyes. “Goodbye,” he uttered as he completed his last workout.

What comes next for The Bob is uncertain.

Lockie acknowledges a temporary plan to house those experiencing homelessness this winter has fallen through.

Yet while it is unclear what will happen to the building, Lockie does not rule out the Y being part of any future plan for a new southeast recreation centre.

Eric Seed (far right), manager of the Bob Hayward YMCA stands with just a few members who came for one last visit. Nov. 24, 2023. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)