LONDON, ONT. -- Olympian rower - Susanne Grainger - relives the seconds leading up to the women’s eight crew gold-medal-win, joined by members of her family.

"It’s surprising heavy," Susanne jokes as she holds up her gold medal to siblings Tom and Charlotte Grainger, during a family zoom session Thursday afternoon.

It’s one of the first times the family has gathered virtually since her Olympic win, and the reunion was filled with happy tears.

"I was so shocked by the gold," says Tom Grainger.

"So excited for Susanne. Called her, and then my family. There was lots of tears and lots of celebration."

"I am obviously so proud, bursting with pride everyday. So excited I just want to tell everyone but I just can’t burst into conversations like, so did you know my sister won a gold at the Olympics?" says Charlotte Grainger.



Charlotte, Tom, and Susanne Grainger. (Photo supllied)

On July 30, the women’s eight crew won in just under six minutes, securing the gold for Canada for the first time in 29 years.

Amidst the reunion, Susanne relives the moments leading up to gold.

"In the last ten strokes of the race our coxswain Kristen Kit was saying, you are going to be Olympic champions…having this moment of what? Being in so much pain and so excited, that’s us, that’s us in first place, it blew my mind."

"We were yelling so loud at the screen we thought perhaps she can hear the cheers all the way to Tokyo," says Susanne’s mother Cate Grainger.



Cate Grainter, Susanne's mother (Jordyn Read / CTV News)

Cate welled up with pride when speaking of her daughter’s accomplishments for Canada.

"Right before the race, Susanne sent a note to our family chat saying she was going to put her head down and race as hard as she ever could. We didn’t answer, except for 'we got your back' because we were afraid to jinx it. They certainly did what they were sent out to do, I’m so proud of her."

Granger, Kristen Kit, Lisa Roman, Kasia Gruchalla-Wesierski, Christine Roper, Andrea Proske, Madison Mailey, Sydney Payne and Avalon Wasteneys finished with a time of five minutes 59.13 seconds.

"I mean you visualize success and that’s part of the training, I was worried it was only going to happen in my head, so having that moment actually happen in real life was unbelievable," says Susanne.