LONDON, ONT. -- The Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) has laid off 50 early childhood educators (ECEs), citing the pandemic and low enrollment.

In a statement to CTV News Wednesday, the board says the move was in relation to low registration numbers for its kindergarten program.

"As vaccination rates increase and the pandemic eases, we are hopeful many parents will choose to send their children to school and many ECEs may be recalled in September,” the statement went on to say.