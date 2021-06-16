Advertisement
Thames Valley District School Board slashes 50 ECE jobs blaming low enrollment, pandemic
Published Wednesday, June 16, 2021 6:07PM EDT
The headquarters of the Thames Valley District School Board is seen in London, Ont. on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2015. (Bryan Bicknell / CTV London)
LONDON, ONT. -- The Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) has laid off 50 early childhood educators (ECEs), citing the pandemic and low enrollment.
In a statement to CTV News Wednesday, the board says the move was in relation to low registration numbers for its kindergarten program.
"As vaccination rates increase and the pandemic eases, we are hopeful many parents will choose to send their children to school and many ECEs may be recalled in September,” the statement went on to say.