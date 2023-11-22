LONDON
London

    • Temperatures to drop as weak cold front enters London region

    With the annual Lighting of the Lights event slated for this Friday evening, Londoners might want to bundle up as a drop in temperature is expected in the region. 

    Cloudy skies and low of - 1 C are expected in the Forest City on Wednesday night, according to Environment Canada.

    According to CTV News London's Julie Atchison, an advancing weak cold front will cause a shift in winds and some cold air to move in on Thursday afternoon, with a high of 6 C and overcast skies expected. 

    Overcast skies will linger with a 30 per cent chance of flurries overnight Thursday. The temperature will dip down to - 1 C overnight, feeling like - 3 with the wind chill. 

    For the end of the workweek, there will be a mix of sun and cloud, and a high of 1 C. Overnight, temperatures will plummet to - 9 C with cloudy periods. 

     

    Here's a look at the rest of the forecast

    Wednesday night: Cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers or drizzle early this evening. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light early this evening. Low minus 1.

    Thursday: Overcast. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light in the afternoon. High 6. UV index 1 or low.

    Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 1.

    Saturday: Cloudy. High plus 2.

    Sunday: Cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. High plus 2.

    Monday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers. High plus 1.

    Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of flurries or rain showers. High plus 2.

