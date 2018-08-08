

CTV London





Oxford OPP are investigating a serious assault that sent a man to hospital with stab wounds.

OPP say it happened early Sunday morning on Union Street near Bell Street in Ingersoll.

When police arrived they found a man in medical distress.

The man was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries and has since been release.

Police say he was stabbed several times during an assault.

The man and the suspect were known to each other.

An 18-year-old man from Ingersoll is charged with aggravated assault.