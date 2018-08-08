Featured
Teen charged with aggravated assault following stabbing
Published Wednesday, August 8, 2018 10:01AM EDT
Oxford OPP are investigating a serious assault that sent a man to hospital with stab wounds.
OPP say it happened early Sunday morning on Union Street near Bell Street in Ingersoll.
When police arrived they found a man in medical distress.
The man was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries and has since been release.
Police say he was stabbed several times during an assault.
The man and the suspect were known to each other.
An 18-year-old man from Ingersoll is charged with aggravated assault.