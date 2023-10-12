London

    • Sunshine returned Thursday, breaking up dreary, cool conditions

    A weak surface high pressure moved in and brought a return to seasonal temperatures Thursday afternoon, and will bring a sunny start to your Friday.

    Clouds will roll in Friday afternoon ahead of a low-pressure system that is strengthening over the American central plains.

    There is a 60 per cent chance of rain Friday night in London, Sarnia, St Thomas, Woodstock, and counties along the northern shoreline of Lake Erie will see some light rain.

    The low-pressure system will strengthen and brush by to the south of the Great Lakes Saturday with widespread rain and gusty winds.

    Rain will be lighter towards northern Huron and Perth counties.

    The probability of seeing light showers drops to 30 per cent in Grey and Bruce counties over the weekend.

    Here is a look at the rest of the forecast:

    Saturday: Showers. Windy. High 11.

    Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 11.

    Monday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 10.

    Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 12.

    Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 13.

      

