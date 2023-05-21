Sunday in the Port: Visitors take in the long weekend by the beach

Smooth waters in the harbour as recreational boaters set sail.

A leisurely stroll along the boardwalk. And lathering up for a day at the beach.

Sunday marked the nicest day so far of the Victoria Day long holiday weekend in Port Stanley — the unofficial start to the summer season.

Londoner Patrick Stolarski was enjoying a day at the beach.

“Oh yeah, it wasn’t too nice earlier this week, but taking it in today, enjoying the sun, getting in those rays,” he said.

Port Stanley, Ont. on Sunday, May 21, 2023. (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London)

Sunday was also picture perfect for a motorcycle drive.

“Well we were at Springwater for a BMW bike rally, saw some old friends, haven’t seen for a year,” said Al Collins, who was traveling with his companion Al Miller.

“Perfect weather, it’s not really cold, and it’s not really hot and muggy, there’s no mosquitoes or bugs, it’s just a perfect day for a spring bike ride,” Miller added.

Meanwhile, in Port Stanley’s main commercial districts, singer/songwriter Franky Fabs could be heard serenading the crowd outside the old fire hall.

Port Stanley, Ont. on Sunday, May 21, 2023. (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London)

Now the Fire Hall Market, the former fire station was repurposed as a farmer’s market last summer. This is the first Victoria weekend it has been open.

Angela Homewood, who owns the market with her husband Dale Homewood, is pleased with the crowds.

“We have been talking to people from all corners of the province,” she explained. “I talked to a couple from Napanee yesterday. People from Leamington, Windsor, everywhere, and so they’re coming in, they’re enjoying walking around, they’re enjoying shopping, everything. The quaintness of the village is really the attraction, which is great.”

The Fire Hall Market features everything for the visitor’s palate, from baked goods to a market butcher, to fresh fruits and vegetables.

Port Stanley, Ont. on Sunday, May 21, 2023. (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London)

Brent Blackman cooks up a storm at the Smokin’ Caboose, the in-house grill.

“It’s been busy down here at the market and we’re waiting for summer to start up, and get going again,” he said.

The Fire Hall Market opens seven days a week the summer season.