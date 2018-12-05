

Adrienne South, CTV London





London police and paramedics are reminding the public to move over for emergency vehicles, after an ambulance got stuck behind a vehicle for 1.5 kilometres on Tuesday.

London police Const. Sandasha Bough says, "There was an ambualnce driving northbound on Wellington Road on its way to the hospital with a patient in the back of that ambulance and the ambulance was unable to get by a driver for approximately 1.5 kilometres."

Today an ambulance was transporting a patient to the hospital, but was stuck for 1.5 km behind a vehicle that refused to pull over. Our TMU officers gave the driver a ticket for $490 and 6 points. @MLPS911 #ldnont For more information on the HTA, visit: https://t.co/t48U3vFMHa pic.twitter.com/L7OQtYNxfm — London Police ON (@lpsmediaoffice) December 4, 2018

Bough says it happens far too often to all emergency responders, including tow trucks. She said the driver of the vehicle was fined $490 and was hit with six demerit points.

“We've already laid this particular charge 24 times since the beginning of 2018,” Bough says.

Middlesex-London EMS Deputy Chief of Operations Al Hunt adds, it’s a big problem, and every second counts when responding to an emergency situation or trying to get a patient to hospital

"It's scary. Every day police, fire and paramedic services are responding to life-threatening calls and any delay in getting to the call or getting the patient to the hospital can mean the difference between life and death."

He says drivers should pull over to the right and come to a complete stop and make sure there aren’t several other emergency vehicles behind the initial one.