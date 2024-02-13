Strathroy mayor getting word out early on major construction project downtown

A massive infrastructure project planned for downtown Strathroy is long overdue, according to the mayor for the area.

While shovels won’t hit the ground for at least another year, Strathroy-Caradoc mayor Colin Grantham is reaching out to the community ahead of time to allay fears that the project will be too disruptive and too costly.

“It’s either pay me now or pay me later,” said Grantham.

The project, which is centred around the intersection of Front and Frank Streets, includes replacing 120 year old water mains and 70 year old sewers.

More modest improvements will take place in Mount Brydges, including improvements to boulevards along Adelaide Road inside the village.

According to Grantham, this work is long overdue.

“It’s an interruption to our business people ... "I know business owners, they’ve been waiting for it. I know that business owners have had problems with tree roots and sewer lines,” he said.

The project is estimated to cost local taxpayers more than $11.8 million.

Strathroy resident Janice Prohaszka saids that’s a concern in this time of high inflation.

“That’s what I hope, it won’t up our taxes, ‘cause we’re already paying a lot of money in this town,” said Prohaszka.

Downtown resident Karl Olsen said he’s not looking forward to it.

“No good for any of the businesses around here,” Olsen said. “I’ve got the last house on the street. I’m not looking forward to the mess either.”

Construction is expected to take at least one year.

Alla Shevchuk, seen here on Feb. 13, 2024, makes coffee at her downtown Strathroy business. (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London)

Alla Shevchuk, who owns Alla’s Pierogies and More, worries customers might not be able to get to her store.

“Opportunity to come for my customers, it will be very low,” she explained. “But the next side, I think it’s very important for city to change this very old construction and make new.”

The Mens Shoppe owner John Pammer said he’s been assured that access will not be a problem during construction.

“The municipality has promised us that it won’t be a problem, there will always be a way to get to the store and there will always be certain streets open and places for people to park,” Pammer said.

The project is more than just about what is under the ground, but also on the surface. In addition to renewing pipes and sewers, streets and sidewalks do not meet Ontario accessibility standards and need to be upgraded.

Even the streetlights do not meet municipal standards and are expected to be replaced.

While the actual construction does not get underway until 2024, the public can weigh in on streetscape designs at a series of public input sessions being planned.

“We need to get out there and communicate to people early,” said Grantham.