Stratford police arrest suspect after threats made against library
Aaron Sloane
CTV London
Published Wednesday, August 29, 2018 9:31AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, August 29, 2018 12:31PM EDT
The Stratford Public Library is closed after a threat was made against the library and police have arrested a suspect.
On Wednesday morning, police issued a statement saying they were looking for Aaron Sloane, 34.
Early Wednesday afternoon, police announced Sloane had located and arrested.
A post on Facebook stated the following:
“On Tuesday evening, the Stratford Police received information regarding a threat against the security of the Stratford Public Library. To ensure the safety of our visitors and staff, the Library will be closed while the police conduct their investigation.”
The nature of the threat made has not been released.