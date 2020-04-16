LONDON, ONT -- Actors from the Stratford Festival are warning people about the dangers of “speaking moistly” and not following physical distancing rules in a new playful video posted online.

The phrase speaking moistly is now infamous across the country after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau used it in one of his daily media briefings.

The phrase, and subsequent joke he made afterwards, went viral online and was even turned into a surprisingly catchy song by a man in Edmonton.

Now actors from shows at the Stratford Festival have turned it into a comedic video for the purposes of reaching out to their audience and assuring them they will return when the pandemic is over.

The actors note that in their profession speaking moistly is a common occurrence and therefore it is crucial their shows be put on hold.

Watch the video in full below: