Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took in some of the Continental Cup Friday night after being stranded in London following a two-day federal cabinet retreat in London.

Curlers took selfies with the prime minister and chatted with him as he went rinkside at the Western Fair District Sports Centre.

Trudeau was grounded after his flight out of London was cancelled.

Canadian curler Marc Kennedy had the prime minister next to him on the bench for a time.

“He had some curling knowledge,” Kennedy said. “Being a conservative from Alberta, it was nice to talk to Mr. Trudeau, a Liberal.”

U.S. curler Matt Hamilton joked with Trudeau that Trump would never be found at a curling event in a million years.

“Coming to Canada so often as a do, I’m one of the few Americans who might know who Justin Trudeau is. We took a photo and it was fun. He seems like a really nice guy.”