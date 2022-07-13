‘State of the Art’: New Field turf being installed at London’s BMO Centre after government grant

London’s BMO Centre is getting a major overhaul thanks to some government funding.

After being granted $600,000 by the federal government in early July, the indoor soccer facility is replacing the turf on its main pitch.

“After 11 years, we're going to be replacing the old turf with a new turf which what they tell us is going to be a state of the art,” says Tom Partalas who runs the BMO Centre.

The facility is resurfacing the field with an inch of chip and dust, and then will use a laser level to make sure there are no high or low spots on the field.

They will then install the turf and paint the lines on the field which Partalas expects will take about four-to-five weeks to complete.

“The life expectancy of a turf is usually 12-13 years so we thought to do it now,” says Partalas.

“We’re very appreciative of the federal government to help us out with a project like this. They donated 75 per cent of the money or it wouldn’t have been feasible.”

Without their help, Partalas says it would have taken a few more years to raise the funds needed to replace the turf.

“The safety of the players is our big concern,” says Partalas.

“The old turf was starting to break down, so I think this was the right time. The government help and then our contribution to it came at the right time. It's a win-win.”