LONDON, ONT. -- A local internet service provider has partnered with the London International Airport to create two new installations at the facility.

Start.ca unveiled the works earlier this week that pay homage to the Forest City.

One of the pieces is a large “living wall” near the Departures entrance and a pair of vinyl-wrapped loading bridges.

The wall is an 11-foot high installation of plants and mosses native to Ontario and incorporates a 13-foot, 250 lb. live edge wood feature from Thamesford.

Meanwhile, the loading bridges feature local landmarks and neighbourhoods.

“Community involvement and giving back to the city are incredibly important to all of us at Start.ca,” says Peter Rocca, CEO and founder of Start.ca.

“Our company was born and raised here. We have been proudly London-based for all of our 25 years and the city has been so good to us throughout this journey. We are pleased to have had the opportunity to work with great area businesses to create new installations at the London International Airport. We hope that these pieces of art will make London as memorable for others as it is for us,” he adds.

Founded in London 25 years ago, Start.ca provides internet throughout Ontario as well as home telephone, TV, and business services.