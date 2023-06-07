Staffing shortages continue at Huron County hospital, emergency department faces temporary closures

As a result of ongoing staffing shortages, the Wingham and District Hospital’s emergency department (ED) will have a reduction in operating hours.

The ED will closed Friday ar 5 p.m. and reopen Saturday at 7 am.

It will close again Saturday at 5 p.m. and reopen Sunday at 7 a.m.

Sunday will be the same, closing at 5p.m., and reopening Monday at 7 a.m.

Patients are still asked to call 911 if they have a medical emergency, first responders will bring you to the neatest open ED.