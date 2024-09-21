LONDON
London

    • St. Thomas resident charged with assault with a weapon: Police

    (CTV News file image) (CTV News file image)
    St. Thomas police have charged a St. Thomas resident following an incident on Friday.

    Police said they received reports of a person who was shot with a pellet gun.

    The accused and the victim are known to each other, according to officers. The victim sustained minor injuries.

    The suspect was arrested and a search warrant was executed to ensure public safety.

    A 39-year-old person has been charged with assault with a weapon. The investigation is ongoing.

