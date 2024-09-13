LONDON
London

    • St. Thomas police: two injured in motorcycle collision

    (Source: St. Thomas Police Service/ANGHI/iStock/Getty Images Plus)
    St. Thomas Police advised that drivers avoid the area of Ron McNeil Line, from Yarmouth Centre to Highbury Avenue on Friday

    The area was closed due to a multi-vehicle collision involving two motorcycles.

    Two riders were transported to hospital with serious injury.

    The road has since reopened to traffic. 

