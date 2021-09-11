St. Thomas, Ont. man charged with assault with a weapon after gravel thrown at Justin Trudeau
London, Ont. police have charged a man after gravel was thrown at Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau earlier this week.
The incident happened during a campaign stop in London on Monday.
Trudeau was getting back onto his bus when the stones were thrown, hitting him, party staffers and some journalists.
On Saturday, police announced Shane Marshall, 25, of St. Thomas, has been charged with one count of assault with a weapon.
Marshall was arrested and appeared in court Saturday. His next appearance will be Oct. 6.
Trudeau's campaign stop was met by dozens of supporters of the People's Party of Canada (PPC).
Marshall was the PPC's Elgin-Middlesex-London Riding Association president but was removed from his position by the party two days after the Labour Day incident.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trudeau says he did not want Wilson-Raybould to lie as SNC-Lavalin affair re-emerges
Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is denying that he wanted Jody Wilson-Raybould to lie as he faced new questions about the SNC-Lavalin affair following the publication of an excerpt of the former justice minister's memoir.
Hurricane Larry wipes out power, trees across St. John's, people urged to stay home
People in eastern Newfoundland are waking up to downed trees and debris in the road and widespread power outages after hurricane Larry pounded the Avalon peninsula Friday night.
'Don't focus on hate': World marks 20th anniversary of 9/11
The world solemnly marked the 20th anniversary of 9/11 on Saturday, remembering the dead, invoking the heroes and taking stock of the aftermath just weeks after the bloody end of the Afghanistan war that was launched in response to the terror attacks.
St. Thomas, Ont. man charged with assault with a weapon after gravel thrown at Justin Trudeau
London, Ont. police have charged a man after gravel was thrown at Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau earlier this week.
Liberals see a jump in support after back-to-back debates: Nanos
After French- and English-language debates, the Liberals are polling 3 per cent higher than prior to the debates.
Video shows RCMP cruiser strike armed man twice during arrest south of Edmonton
An RCMP cruiser struck an armed man twice during an arrest south of Edmonton Friday morning.
In Pictures: Remembering 9/11, two decades later
It has been 20 years since terrorists flew airplanes into the World Trade Center in New York and the Pentagon in Washington on Sept. 11, 2001, a series of attacks that changed the world as we know it.
Annamie Paul says some of her candidates don't want her to visit their ridings
Green Party leader Annamie Paul says that she has avoided travelling to her candidates’ ridings because she doesn’t want to turn up unwanted and cause a distraction.
'All in this together': Party leaders encourage Canadians to get vaccinated
Five federal party leaders set their political differences aside to record a one-minute-long video encouraging all Canadians to get vaccinated.
Kitchener
-
St. Thomas, Ont. man charged with assault with a weapon after gravel thrown at Justin Trudeau
London, Ont. police have charged a man after gravel was thrown at Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau earlier this week.
-
Waterloo Region records a dip in active COVID-19 cases Saturday
Waterloo Region reported 25 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, with a dip in the total number of active cases.
-
Waterloo Region’s newest Oktoberfest attraction makes its debut
Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest has launched its newest attraction -- the WunderWagon. It will be a party on four wheels, bringing festival tunes to neighbourhoods across Waterloo Region.
Windsor
-
St. Thomas, Ont. man charged with assault with a weapon after gravel thrown at Justin Trudeau
London, Ont. police have charged a man after gravel was thrown at Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau earlier this week.
-
'9/11 brought light to the unimaginable': Windsor Fire commemorates Sept. 11th with moment of silence
Firefighters across the city observed a moment of silence at 9:59 a.m., the moment the second tower fell in New York City.
-
Biden, Obama, Clinton mark 9/11 in NYC with display of unity
Three American presidents stood somberly side by side Saturday at the National September 11 Memorial in New York, sharing a moment of silence to mark the anniversary of the nation's worst terrorist attack with a display of unity.
Barrie
-
One person suffers life-threatening injuries in Alliston collision
One person suffered life-threatening injuries following a collision in Alliston Friday.
-
Ontario logs just over 850 new COVID-19 cases and 15 more deaths
Ontario is reporting just over 850 new COVID-19 cases as well as 15 additional deaths related to the disease.
-
One person stabbed at Georgina trailer park
One person has been sent to hospital following a stabbing Friday evening in Georgina.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Tornado watches issued for several communities across northern Ontario
Environment Canada has issued a tornado warning for the communities in and around Elliot Lake – Ranger Lake with radar indicating severe thunderstorms capable of producing a funnel cloud.
-
North Bay Police and Fire honour those who died on 9/11
A memorial was held at the North Bay Police Service on Princess Street Saturday morning to honour those who lost their lives on 9/11 twenty years ago.
-
Ontario lab technologists grapple with burnout, demand more funding from province
As demand for COVID-19 tests in Ontario remains high, technologists at short-staffed medical labs are grappling with burnout and are demanding more funding from the province.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa police identify man whose remains were found at recycling plant
Ottawa police have identified a man whose remains were discovered at a recycling plant in the city's southeast end. His death is considered suspicious.
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ottawa rise on Saturday; 75 new cases
Ottawa Public Health says 75 more people in Ottawa have tested positive for COVID-19.
-
St. Thomas, Ont. man charged with assault with a weapon after gravel thrown at Justin Trudeau
London, Ont. police have charged a man after gravel was thrown at Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau earlier this week.
Toronto
-
Ontario logs just over 850 new COVID-19 cases and 15 more deaths
Ontario is reporting just over 850 new COVID-19 cases as well as 15 additional deaths related to the disease.
-
Five must-see digital screenings to check out at TIFF this year
TIFF's online platform offers over 100 films that the public can rent and view from the comfort of their home.
-
Man dead, 3 others injured after two-vehicle collision in Mississauga
A man is dead and three other victims are in hospital following an overnight collision in Mississauga.
Montreal
-
Quebec reports close to 1,000 new COVID-19 cases, 772 not fully vaccinated
Quebec public health said the province recorded 995 new COVID-19 cases with 702 of those unvaccinated and 70 having received one dose of vaccine.
-
Canada's Leylah Fernandez to face Brit Emma Raducanu in U.S. Open battle of teen titans final
Two Cinderella stories ended in a U.S. Open single-women's final, as 19-year-old Leylah Annie Fernandez faces 18-year-old Emma Raducanu on Saturday at 4 p.m.
-
'I took it as a personal attack on my home turf': Kahnawake ironworker cleaned up post 9/11 attacks
Former Kanien'keha:ka (Mohawk) ironworker Lindsday Leborgne took a break from his local Mohawk council chief duties in 2001 to aid in the clean up efforts after Sept. 11, 2001, as he took the attacks personal.
Atlantic
-
'Don't focus on hate': World marks 20th anniversary of 9/11
The world solemnly marked the 20th anniversary of 9/11 on Saturday, remembering the dead, invoking the heroes and taking stock of the aftermath just weeks after the bloody end of the Afghanistan war that was launched in response to the terror attacks.
-
Hurricane Larry wipes out power, trees across St. John's, people urged to stay home
People in eastern Newfoundland are waking up to downed trees and debris in the road and widespread power outages after hurricane Larry pounded the Avalon peninsula Friday night.
-
Elections Canada delays opening of some advance polls after hurricane batters N.L.
Elections Canada says it's delaying the opening of advance polls over a large swath of eastern Newfoundland today as the province assesses the damage caused by Hurricane Larry.
Winnipeg
-
'Don't focus on hate': World marks 20th anniversary of 9/11
The world solemnly marked the 20th anniversary of 9/11 on Saturday, remembering the dead, invoking the heroes and taking stock of the aftermath just weeks after the bloody end of the Afghanistan war that was launched in response to the terror attacks.
-
Roughriders look to avenge Labour Day loss in rematch with Blue Bombers
Saskatchewan quarterback Cody Fajardo is determined to rebound from a poor outing and avenge last week's loss to the Blue Bombers at the Labour Day Classic in Regina.
-
Special robots helping Manitoba dementia patients connect with family
Fifteen Manitoba families will soon have a new way to connect with their loved ones living with dementia.
Calgary
-
Lethbridge woman airlifted to Calgary after being struck by vehicle
A Lethbridge woman has been taken to hospital in Calgary after a vehicle struck her on Saturday morning.
-
2 arrested following alleged theft of copper wire from oilfield site
Charges have been laid against two central Albertans in connection with an incident that occurred at an oilfield site earlier this week.
-
Heritage Park offers crops for annual harvest sale to support local charities
Calgarians have the chance to enjoy some fresh produce while helping a number of good causes at the same time this weekend.
Edmonton
-
Video shows RCMP cruiser strike armed man twice during arrest south of Edmonton
An RCMP cruiser struck an armed man twice during an arrest south of Edmonton Friday morning.
-
'Utter shock': 30-year-old single mother of 2 dies from COVID-19
The family of a 30-year-old Edmonton woman who died from COVID-19 is highlighting the need for everyone to get their COVID-19 vaccination.
-
Are you the owner of these autographed pictures?
RCMP are searching for the owner of three autographed collectible pictures located during a stolen property investigation in June.
Vancouver Island
-
Police seek man suspected of crimes in Victoria and Central Saanich
Police in B.C.'s capital region are asking the public to keep an eye out for a man wanted on several outstanding warrants, and they say they're also concerned for his wellbeing.
-
Ontario technology firm makes $44 million investment with move to Langford
Plexxis Software is not only making a $44 million investment by moving its headquarters from Brampton, Ont. to Langford, it is also bringing 100 new jobs to the West Shore community.
-
Wildlife tour groups aim to clean up 90 tons of marine debris in 90 days
A group of wildlife tour operators on Vancouver Island have banded together to help extend their season while cleaning up the environment.