St. Thomas native Joe Thornton retires from the NHL

St. Thomas native Joe Thornton has officially announced his retirement from the NHL.

In a tweet posted by the San Jose Sharks, Thornton put all rumours to rest about his playing status for the team.

Thornton joined the league with the Boston Bruins in 1997. After winning the Art Ross and Hart Memorial trophies in 2006, he was traded to the San Jose Sharks where he continued to play for 15 seasons. He played one season for the Maple Leafs and in 2022 he played one season with the Florida Panthers.

In June of 2018 the Timken Centre in St. Thomas was renamed the Joe Thornton Community Centre.