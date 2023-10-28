LONDON
London

    • St. Thomas native Joe Thornton retires from the NHL

    San Jose Sharks' Joe Thorton (19) celebrates teammate Justin Braun's (not shown) goal as Ottawa Senators goaltender Pascal LecLaire (33) looks on during second period NHL hockey action in Ottawa on Thursday Dec. 2, 2010. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Chartrand) San Jose Sharks' Joe Thorton (19) celebrates teammate Justin Braun's (not shown) goal as Ottawa Senators goaltender Pascal LecLaire (33) looks on during second period NHL hockey action in Ottawa on Thursday Dec. 2, 2010. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Chartrand)

    St. Thomas native Joe Thornton has officially announced his retirement from the NHL.

    In a tweet posted by the San Jose Sharks, Thornton put all rumours to rest about his playing status for the team.

    Thornton joined the league with the Boston Bruins in 1997. After winning the Art Ross and Hart Memorial trophies in 2006, he was traded to the San Jose Sharks where he continued to play for 15 seasons. He played one season for the Maple Leafs and in 2022 he played one season with the Florida Panthers.

    In June of 2018 the Timken Centre in St. Thomas was renamed the Joe Thornton Community Centre.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Palestinian-Canadians worry for relatives as offensive in Gaza ramps up

    Moayed Salim expected his father to come home to Canada at the end of the month in time for the birth of his son. Instead, the London, Ont. resident said his 66-year-old father is stuck in Gaza and there's no way to know if he is alive or dead amid a telephone and internet blackout.

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News