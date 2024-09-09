St. Thomas business defrauded out of $140,000

A St. Thomas business is out $140,000 after becoming a victim of fraud.

On Saturday, the business contacted police and said they were made aware of a fraudulent business vendor.

According to police, the business reported the vendor notified them that their payment system and account information had changed — providing them with the new information.

The vendor information was updated by the business and a short time later. the business owners were made aware of several fraudulent transactions and reported the incident to police.

The incident remains under investigation.