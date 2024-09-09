LONDON
London

    • St. Thomas business defrauded out of $140,000

    (Source: PUGUN SJ/iStock/Getty Images Plus) (Source: PUGUN SJ/iStock/Getty Images Plus)
    Share

    A St. Thomas business is out $140,000 after becoming a victim of fraud.

    On Saturday, the business contacted police and said they were made aware of a fraudulent business vendor.

    According to police, the business reported the vendor notified them that their payment system and account information had changed — providing them with the new information.

    The vendor information was updated by the business and a short time later. the business owners were made aware of several fraudulent transactions and reported the incident to police.

    The incident remains under investigation.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    The iPhone 16, new AirPods and other highlights from Apple's product showcase

    Apple squarely shifted its focus toward artificial intelligence with the unveiling of its hotly anticipated iPhone 16 along with a slew of new features coming with the next update to the device’s operating system. While the new phone lineup headlined Monday's showcase, the tech giant also shared updates to its smartwatch and AirPod lineups.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News