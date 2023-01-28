Special weather statement issued for London, Ont. region

Only a few days after a large winter weather system rolled through southern Ontario, Environment Canada has once again issued a special weather statement for the London region, warning of a snow-rain mix expected to begin Saturday night.

According to Environment Canada, a low pressure system will roll into the region on Saturday and will deliver a mix of wintry weather.

A few centimetres of snow is expected Saturday night with a switch to rain likely possible Sunday morning, before cold air transitions the precipitation back into snowfall by Sunday evening, with a few additional centimetres of snow possible.

As a result, Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for London, Parkhill, Eastern Middlesex County, Strathroy, Komoka and Western Middlesex County.

Total snowfall across the region is expected to be less than five centimetres of snow, however Environment Canada warns that “if the cold air pushes southward over the region then a few more centimetres of snow is possible and travel conditions could become hazardous.”

The exact timing and amounts of snow are not yet certain, but the weather authority advises travellers to be prepared for variable road conditions.

Also included in the special weather statement are Oxford-Brant and Sarnia-Lambton.

Grey-Bruce and Huron-Perth however find themselves under a winter weather travel advisory, with “significant” snow accumulation of nearly 10 cm and slippery conditions expected, with motorists being asked to expect hazardous driving conditions and adjust plans accordingly.

The timing of the event is slated to begin Saturday evening and continuing through Sunday afternoon.

As such, if the amount of snowfall exceeds 15 cm in 12 hours, Environment Canada may issue a snowfall warning.