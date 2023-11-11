Special 'valour flight' over Goderich, Ont. Remembrance Day service

Goderich had a very special ending to their Remembrance Day services on Saturday.

Four pilots, who are also former members of the military, took five senior veterans on a ‘valour flight’ over Goderich’s ceremonies.

The ‘valour flight’ took the missing man formation in honour of lost or missing servicemen.

Bart Postma, who is a former Snowbird pilot and used to fly Sea King helicopters for the Royal Canadian Air Force, came up with the idea to perform a fly over during Remembrance Day services in Goderich.

He enlisted the help of three former military personnel, who are also pilots, and Papple Aviation. Together, they decided to bring along five veterans of World War I, II and the Korean War as passengers.

The fly over didn’t last long, but made an impact on the hundreds of people in attendance down on the ground.

Postma said it was a great experience from the sky, and one they hope to make an annual tradition on Remembrance Day in Huron County.

Former veterans, who are also pilots, took five senior veterans for a 'valour flight' over the Goderich, Ont. Remembrance Day service on Nov. 11, 2023. (Source: Bart Postma)

