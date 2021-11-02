Southwest London collision claims life of driver

London, Ont. -

A man has died after being taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries following a serious collision in southwest London Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews were first called to the intersection of Wonderland Road and Exeter Road around 7:45 a.m. for a reported three-vehicle collision.

Once on scene fire crews determined that a male driver needed to be extricated from one vehicle.

He was freed and was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries where he later died

The driver has been identified as Kassem Deeb, 72, of London.

Police had closed the intersection in all directions in order to investigate the collision, but all roadways have since reopened.

#UPDATE Multiple road closures:

Wonderland Rd is closed for northbound traffic at Hamlyn St.

Wonderland Rd is closed for southbound traffic at Wharncliffe Rd.

Exeter Rd is closed for eastbound traffic at Wharncliffe Rd

Exeter Rd is closed for westbound traffic at Meadowbrook Dr. pic.twitter.com/bb5TFHdMoZ — London Police Service ON (@lpsmediaoffice) November 2, 2021

