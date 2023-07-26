South London crash hospitalizes one, investigation underway
One person was taken to hospital with a concussion and broken bones following a crash involving a motorcycle in London Wednesday morning.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Ferndale Avenue and Wharncliffe Road around 7 a.m.
There is no word on how the crash happened.
Police told CTV News the intersection of Wharncliffe Road and Ferndale Avenue will be closed for a while so the incident can be investigated.
Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.
London police are investigating following a crash between a motorcycle and a car at Wharncliffe Road and Ferndale Avenue on July 26, 2023. (Gerry Dewan/CTV News London)Wharncliffe Road is closed at Ferndale Avenue following a crash between a motorcycle and a car on July 26, 2023. (Kristylee Varley/CTV News London)
