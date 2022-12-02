Source of leak found in downtown London, fire department deems area safe

Lighting of the Lights planned for Friday evening in Victoria Park as fire crews have deemed the area impacted by the natural gas leak downtown now safe.

Natural gas levels "within explosive limits" were detected in downtown Friday afternoon, according to London fire.

The leak resulted in evacuations of homes and businesses as well as road closures on Wellington Street between Dundas Street and Dufferin Avenue and Queens Avenue between Waterloo and Colborne Streets.

All residents and businesses evacuated can now return.

London fire told CTV News contractors working in the area smelled gas escaping from a manhole cover on Queens Avenue and immediately contacted emergency services.

The gas was found to be leaking underground into utility and hydro vaults along Queens Avenue.

“We’ve done home by home and business inspections of each property to ensure no gas has migrated into any of those homes or businesses," said London fire Platoon Chief Gary Mosburger.

Enbridge discovered the source of the leak and brought in specialized equipment to ventilate the vaults.

City officials say the intersection at Queens Ave. and Waterloo St. will remain closed while crews finalize work.

— With files from CTV News London's Daryl Newcombe