'Something has to be done': A tragic crash south of Strathroy has renewed calls for safety improvements at a busy rural intersection

A fatal crash involving a vehicle and transport truck claimed the lives of two adults in Southwest Middlesex, Ont. on Feb. 14, 2023. (Brent Lale/CTV News London) A fatal crash involving a vehicle and transport truck claimed the lives of two adults in Southwest Middlesex, Ont. on Feb. 14, 2023. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver