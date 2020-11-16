LONDON, ONT -- There are some schools closed in surrounding counties due to ongoing power outages from Sunday’s storm.

The Thames Valley District School Board is reporting that three of their schools are closed due to ongoing power issues.

Two of the schools are north of Woodstock: Hickson Central Public School and Plattsville District Public School.

Port Burwell Public School is also closed.

The London District Catholic School Board is reporting a closure at St. Mary's Catholic Elementary School in West Lorne.

The Bluewater District School Board has four schools closed including Saugeen District Senior School, Port Elgin-Saugeen Central School, Northport Elementary School, and GC Huston Public School.

An intense storm moved across southwestern Ontario Sunday that left thousands without power as trees and power lines were knocked down.

In shoreline communities like Port Burwell storm surge flooded low lying areas.