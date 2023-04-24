Some casino sites could reopen this week after cyber attack, but it may already be too late, says tech expert

The shutdown at Gateway Casinos caused by a cyber-attack is now into its second week, and at least one tech expert warns that it’s unlikely that personal information hasn’t already been compromised.

“The biggest fear in any ransomware attack is that personal data has been compromised, and unfortunately that is a very likely outcome in all cases, as well as this case in particular,” explained Carmi Levy.

“They simply don’t know at this point,” he added.

At London, Ont.’s Western Fair location the massive parking lot remained empty Monday, and the entryway was free of any foot-traffic. For the eighth day in a row the doors to the gambling house were locked.

Patron Ruth Hallam stopped in to check on the situation, and was disturbed to see the site still closed.

“Little bit concerned because you don’t know who did it and what they’re getting out of it,” she said.

In a statement, Gateway said there is “no evidence thus far that personal information of our customers or employees has been impacted.” It went on to say it’s working with third party IT experts to determine whether there has been a breach of personal information.

“Right now their data is encrypted, it’s locked behind a ransomware wall,” said Levy. “They don’t have access to it, they’re trying to figure out if the data is in scope or not.”

The shutdown is also a hit to host municipalities, which take a share of gaming revenues. In London, it’s about $4.5 million per year. London Budget Chief, Coun. Elizabeth Peloza, said if the closure drags out taxpayers will feel it.

“Eight days, you’re not going to see much of an impact, but if this goes on for a month or for a couple months, I don’t know, a full quarter it would definitely start to see an impact on our budget,” she explained.

Rob Mitchell, a media spokesperson for Gateway Casinos, told CTV News London the entertainment company is testing IT systems to anticipate phased-in reopening’s at Ontario locations beginning later this week, pending the success of testing and approval of regulatory bodies.

“Better safe than sorry,” added customer Ruth Hallam. “They’re doing the right thing by staying closed and really looking into it.”