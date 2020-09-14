LONDON, ONT -- It’s the first day of school but some students will have to find another way to get there as some bus routes were cancelled Monday morning.

There are routes cancelled for six schools in the region as of 6:41 a.m.

The affected schools are Byron Northview, Regina Mundi, Sir Isaac Brock, St. Thomas Aquinas, Westminster, and White Oaks P.S.

You can check the affected routes at My Big Yellow Bus.

It is not immediately clear why these routes have been cancelled.

Last week some boards who began school reported bus driver shortages leading to cancellations.

CTV’s News has reached out to MyBigYellowBus for comment.

There are also routes cancelled in Huron-Perth.

You can check those affected routes here.