'Solid defence, scoring by committee': Knights to lean on experienced defenders as season opens Friday
As the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) season gets underway Friday, it wouldn’t be a shock if the London Knights have the lowest goals against this year.
To score against them, you’ll have to go through four NHL drafted defencemen, and arguably the best goaltender in the league in Brett Brochu.
“I think we have a really good back end,” says Jackson Edward, a Boston Bruins prospect. “I think we have a lot of defence who can play, and I think we have a lineup where anybody can step in any night and [are] backed up by Brochu.”
Edward is joined by a deep group of defenders, which will even see some OHL-calibre players having to sit out due to numbers.
Brochu — a World Junior gold medallist with Team Canada — was just returned for an overage season in London, Ont. after attending Vancouver Canucks rookie camp.
“It’s definitely not a disappointment to be a London Knight,” says Brochu, 20, from Belle River, Ont. “I think that's the biggest thing that I'm looking forward to this year is having a good chance at winning the league and that's my main goal coming into this year.”
There is a chance he could see up to 60 games in goal for the Knights.
The only real question is, who is going to put the puck in the net? They are missing 86 goals from their top two forwards Luke Evangelista and Antonio Stranges, who have moved on.
“We’re going to have to score more by committee this year,” says Max McCue, a Knights forward. “We're going to have three-to-four lines that are going to be able to put the puck in the net. So we're going to need everyone contributing.”
London Knights Head Coach Dale Hunter agrees that filling those shoes is going to be tough, but he’s liked what he has seen from the young players in the preseason.
“Upfront, we got some good young guys and, and through these COVID times they didn't get to play,” says Hunter. “So last year was really their first year. This is their second year coming back and we expect big things.”
London had a disappointing first round playoff exit last season, but are confident with their talented roster it won’t happen again.
They open the season at home Friday night against Owen Sound.
“I’m so excited to play in front of the fans, get the building going and also playing the game that actually matters again,” says Sean McGurn, a Knights forward who could potentially wear the captain’s "C” on his jersey this year.
Ahead of the opener, the Knights shuffled their roster Tuesday morning by trading forward Liam Gilmartin to the Erie Otters in exchange for three draft choices.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'We shouldn't have to push people': Most provinces have not made Sept. 30 a stat
While Canada prepares to honour the second annual National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on Friday, the majority of provinces have not followed the federal government's move to make it a statutory holiday for its workers.
Blasts precede Baltic pipeline leaks, sabotage seen likely
Denmark said Tuesday it believed 'deliberate actions' by unknown perpetrators were behind big leaks, which seismologists said followed powerful explosions, in two natural gas pipelines running under the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany.
Trudeau says stronger infrastructure needed after inspecting Fiona damage
Justin Trudeau travelled today to P.E.I., where he inspected damage caused by post-tropical storm Fiona and pledged to find ways to build more resilient infrastructure.
23 people taken to hospital after workplace exposure to hydrochloric acid in St. Catharines
A total of 23 people have been taken to hospital in St. Catharines following a hazardous workplace incident on Tuesday.
Who is Pierre Poilievre's wife? What you should know about Anaida Poilievre
Becoming the leader of the Conservative Party of Canada earlier this month has not only raised Pierre Poilievre’s profile among the Canadian public, but has also brought additional attention of his wife. CTVNews.ca takes a look at what we know about Anaida Poilievre.
Can I book my COVID-19 bivalent booster that targets Omicron? Where each province, territory stands
The anticipated COVID-19 bivalent booster shot that specifically targets the Omicron variant is now available across Canada.
These natural wonders in Canada were lost to Fiona
An iconic sandstone rock formation in P.E.I and a striking solitary tree in Nova Scotia are among the natural landmarks destroyed by post-tropical storm Fiona.
Expect serious delays at border due to staff shortages if travel levels rise: union
The head of a union representing Canada's customs and immigration officers says chronic staffing shortages mean long waits at the border won't necessarily disappear when use of the controversial ArriveCan app soon becomes optional.
Employers in these provinces are projecting the largest average salary increases next year
Canadian employers are anticipating the highest salary increase in two decades as they try to balance inflationary pressures, surging interest rates, recession risks and a tight labour market, a new survey has found.
Kitchener
-
Controversial Blair warehouse will be Amazon fulfillment centre
Amazon has confirmed it’s behind the controversial warehouse project being built in the Village of Blair.
-
Police investigating toddler's death in Cambridge, Ont.
Waterloo regional police are investigating the death of a 15-month-old boy in Cambridge, Ont.
-
A timeline of the Aidan and Angus Kee trial
In February of 2020, Nick Tanti, 27, was fatally stabbed outside of a downtown Guelph bar on MacDonnell Street around 2 a.m.
Windsor
-
WRH adds to its planning team for new acute care hospital
Progress continues to be made in next steps to building Windsor Essex’s new acute care hospital. Stantec Architecture has been selected as the Planning, Design and Conformance (PDC) consultant for project.
-
Windsor-Essex Regional Chamber of Commerce 'delighted' with end of ArriveCan
Officials with the Windsor-Essex Regional Chamber of Commerce say they are “delighted” by the Government of Canada’s decision to end the mandatory use of the ArriveCan app and other border COVID-19 restrictions.
-
Ontario government invests $25.7 million in new Tecumseh elementary school
A new public elementary school in Tecumseh, Ont. will be moving ahead with a $25.7 million investment from the province to create more student spaces and affordable child care.
Barrie
-
Second man arrested in violent assault of Elnaz Hajtamiri in Richmond Hill, Ont.
Police have arrested another man in connection to an alleged violent attack on Elnaz Hajtamiri in a Richmond Hill, Ont. parking garage just weeks before she disappeared in January.
-
Orillia OPP lay first-degree murder charge in 'historic' case going back over 12 years
Orillia OPP has laid a charge of first-degree murder in the death of a man who was first reported missing more than 12 years ago.
-
Orillia police raid leads to multiple charges
Police officers raided two homes on Albert and Victoria streets in Orillia.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Shelter in place in Wiikwemkoong due to armed and dangerous person, schools dismissed
Despite an emergency alert by Ontario Provincial Police asking people in Wiikwemkoong on Manitoulin Island to shelter in place due to an 'armed and dangerous person' Tuesday afternoon, the school board has deemed it 'safe enough for regular dismissal.'
-
North Bay parents upset after school bus crash
A Tuesday morning crash involving a North Bay school bus with children on board has several parents rattled and police investigating.
-
Manitoulin police seize $30K in drugs and cash, four charged
Four people – three from Manitoulin Island and a young offender from southern Ontario – have been charged after police executed a search warrant on M'Chigeeng First Nation on Sept. 26.
Ottawa
-
Six COVID-19 deaths in Ottawa last week, wastewater trending up
Ottawa Public Health has reported six new COVID-19 deaths in the capital since last Tuesday and the wastewater monitoring project is showing a rising trend in the viral signal.
-
'I’m not some villain in this story:' Mayoral candidate Sutcliffe decries 'trolls'
Ottawa mayoral candidate Mark Sutcliffe is issuing a call for civility, saying community members and elected officials who have been attacking him are contributing to a 'toxic environment' at city hall.
-
'Car is too fast': Driver blames vehicle for going 200 km/h
A driver facing a stunt driving charge apparently said it was the car's fault.
Toronto
-
23 people taken to hospital after workplace exposure to hydrochloric acid in St. Catharines
A total of 23 people have been taken to hospital in St. Catharines following a hazardous workplace incident on Tuesday.
-
'Significant' Hamilton police presence expected ahead of unsanctioned homecoming parties
Hamilton Police Service (HPS) is advising residents who live in neighbourhoods near McMaster University there will be a significant police presence Saturday in anticipation of "unsanctioned" homecoming celebrations.
-
93 per cent of Black real estate agents believe there is discrimination in Ontario's rental process: OREA poll
Ninety-three per cent of Black real estate agents believe that discrimination plays a role in the rental process in Ontario, according to a new report by the Ontario Real Estate Association.
Montreal
-
Polls show race for second heating up in Quebec election
Polls heading into the final week of the Quebec election campaign show much of the same results since the first week: a race for second behind the CAQ.
-
Record number of early ballots; Legault rejects electoral reform
François Legault says he's open to working with opposition parties if his party wins the Oct. 3 election, but he is rejecting all calls to reform the electoral system.
-
Coroner investigating death of Quebec woman who died by suicide after battle with Lyme disease
Quebec's chief coroner has ordered a public inquiry into the death of Amelie Champagne, a 22-year-old woman who suffered from Lyme disease and took her own life on Sept. 11 in Montreal.
Atlantic
-
Trudeau says stronger infrastructure needed after inspecting Fiona damage
Justin Trudeau travelled today to P.E.I., where he inspected damage caused by post-tropical storm Fiona and pledged to find ways to build more resilient infrastructure.
-
'Shocking' erosion of sand dunes in Prince Edward Island National Park due to Fiona
Parks Canada says the scale of sand dune erosion at beaches in Prince Edward Island National Park due to post-tropical storm Fiona is "shocking."
-
Residents of coastal N.L. town sift through rubble of their homes after Fiona
Neighbours in the small community of Burnt Islands, N.L., are helping each other clean through the rubble of their former homes.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg man receives prison sentence for river trail attacks
A man who pled guilty to assaulting three women and a teenage girl around Winnipeg's river trail system last year has been sentenced to 14 years in prison.
-
'It's a slap in the face': Winnipeg students given white shirt to wear instead of marking Orange Shirt Day
A Winnipeg family is upset after their child's school sent home a white shirt to wear on Thursday for the school's 100th anniversary, rather than an orange one to mark the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
-
Disappearance of Vernon Otto now being investigated as a homicide: RCMP
RCMP is now investigating the disappearance of a Manitoba man four years ago as a homicide.
Calgary
-
Charges laid against 'reckless' motorcycle riders in Calgary
Calgary police say they arrested three motorcyclists in connection with two separate incidents of dangerous driving on city streets this month.
-
Teen suspect takes stand at murder trial in hit-and-run death of Calgary officer
A Calgary teen charged with first-degree murder in the death of a police officer in a hit-and-run took the witness stand as his trial resumed.
-
Virulent avian influenza continues to hit Alberta poultry flocks
As the first wild ducks and geese begin their fall flight south, highly pathogenic avian influenza, or HPAI,, is once again hitting Alberta's bird farmers hard.
Edmonton
-
Man screamed, 'Help me,' during fatal Edmonton LRT incident, says witness
An Edmonton woman says she heard someone calling for help moments before a man was killed by an LRT train in Edmonton on Monday.
-
Edmonton woman killed, 2 men injured in crash west of city
A 58-year-old woman has died after a Sunday evening crash in Parkland County.
-
Alberta to change licences in spring, reduce second road tests for new drivers
A graduated driver's licence program in Alberta that has been in effect for the past 19 years is getting an overhaul.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Honda sought after 'major vehicle incident' that closed Sea to Sky Highway northbound
Authorities are trying to locate a damaged white Honda following a "major vehicle incident" that closed the northbound lanes of the Sea to Sky Highway on Tuesday.
-
'Unseasonably warm conditions' lead to 20 temperature records falling in B.C.
A warm fall day across B.C. led to 20 temperature records falling in the province Monday, preliminary data from Environment Canada shows.
-
Man charged with robbery after multiple thefts at fast food restaurants: RCMP
Mounties say a man has been charged with robbery after their investigation into thefts at fast food restaurants.