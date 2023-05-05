SOLD OUT! London Music Hall owner heralds the end of the pandemic

A marquis outside the London Music Hall advertises the arrival of Canadian rockers April Wine for a Friday night show. It sign features two words that give hope to Music Hall owner Mike Manuel; sold out.

"The whole thing's been like one bad dream and now we've woken up," said Manuel.

Manuel said the London Music Hall, and it's companion venue Rum Runners, are finally reaching pre-pandemic levels, "We're up and running now. If not a 100 per cent, probably close to it. So we're good."

For over two years, the music hall struggled. While it may not have been the day the music died, Manual recalls a day in 2020 that started a troubling two-year-long silence.

"It was March 12th, 2020. I remember that day clearly. We had an act cancel and we re-opened March 16th, 2022."

Industries tied to live entertainment were among the hardest hit by the pandemic. Even as gathering restrictions were easing, border travel continued to be restricted making it difficult to bring international acts to venues.

The London Music Hall as seen on May 5, 2023. (Gerry Dewan/CTV News London)

"Even after we opened our businesses there was a lot of restrictions,” said Manuel. “They've eased up a lot since."

Manuel praised the efforts of health care professionals and members of the public for doing their part to help bring the pandemic to a close.

A sentiment echoed by Dr. Alex Summers, Medical Officer of Health for the Middlesex-London Health Unit. He said there are lessons that were learned, as well.

"Firstly, vaccination continues to be our best friend when it comes to protecting ourselves from respiratory illnesses like influenza and COVID-19. The others are that we need to stay home when unwell from a respiratory illness and that we have these other tools available to us, like masks," said Dr. Summers.

Andria Ancixo wears a mask when riding the bus and said it's just become part of her routine when getting dressed for the day, "When you use your shirt, and pants. I grab my mask."

Summers said while the pandemic may be over, the COVID virus will remain with us and we should continue to take steps to protect ourselves and others.