Snow squall warning remains in effect for London, Ont.
Exercise extra caution if out on area roads Saturday, as a snow squall warning remains in effect for the Forest City and the surrounding region.
According to Environment Canada, snow squalls off Lake Huron will continue on Saturday, with a snow squall warning remaining in effect. Additional snowfall accumulations of 5 to 15 cm and locally higher amounts is possible.
Peak snowfall rates of 5 cm per hour is possible, with “significantly” reduced visibility in heavy snow a risk.
The squalls are expected to taper off and turn into flurries by Sunday morning.
According to Environment Canada, the greatest snowfall accumulation is expected to be north of Highway 402 and northwest of the City of London to the Lake Huron shoreline.
Other regions in the snow squall warning include London-Middlesex, Sarnia-Lambton, Grey-Bruce and Huron Perth.
Motorists are warned that travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility or rapidly accumulating snow in some locations. If on the roads, motorists should be prepared for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.
Here’s a look at London’s upcoming forecast
Saturday night: Flurries mixed with local snow squalls this evening and ending overnight then cloudy with 40 per cent chance of flurries. Local blowing snow early this evening. Local amount 5 to 10 cm. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 km/h. Low – 12 C. Wind chill near – 20.
Sunday: Mainly cloudy. 40 per cent chance of flurries early in the morning. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light in the morning. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 km/h near noon. High – 4 C. Wind chill – 19 in the morning and – 10 in the afternoon. UV index 1 or low.
Monday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of flurries. High – 4 C.
Tuesday: Periods of snow or rain. High 0 C.
Wednesday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 6 C.
Thursday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 5 C.
Friday: Showers. High 5 C.
BREAKING Driver pulled from icy waters of Toronto's Keating Channel dies in hospital, police say
A driver who was submerged in icy waters for hours after a collision sent his vehicle into Keating Channel Saturday morning has died in hospital, Toronto police say.
Trump jealous of Trudeau because he's 'younger and way better looking': Scaramucci
If former U.S. president Donald Trump wins back the White House in the upcoming election, Canadian officials can likely expect an even rockier relationship with him than the last time around, former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci says.
Get kids up-to-date on vaccinations, watch for signs of invasive Strep A, doctors say
The recent deaths of six children in Ontario and four children in British Columbia from a bacterial infection is grabbing parents' attention. Doctors say severe cases of invasive Group A streptococcal infection are extremely rare. Here's what to know.
Here's how Canadians view big grocer Loblaw Co.: expert
After swift backlash from Canadians, Loblaw Co. reversed its decision to reduce discounts on expiring food, but the flip-flop showcases more than Canadians' desperation for lower prices, one expert says.
An ER doctor says you should think twice before letting your kids do these things
Tens of thousands of kids visit hospital emergency departments each year with preventable injuries. Here's some advice from a pediatric emergency department doctor to help avoid trips to the hospital.
'I lost my appetite': Cheeseburger served with waiver at Toronto restaurant
A visitor from the U.S. got more than they asked for at a Toronto hotel restaurant when they ordered a cheeseburger on Monday night that was served with a waiver on the side.
An Israeli airstrike on the Syrian capital killed at least 5 Iranian advisers, officials say
An Israeli strike on the Syrian capital on Saturday destroyed a building used by the Iranian paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, killing at least five Iranians, Syrian and Iranian state media reported.
New York Islanders fire coach Lane Lambert, replace him with Patrick Roy
The New York Islanders fired coach Lane Lambert and replaced him with Hall of Fame goaltender Patrick Roy on Saturday, a stunning midseason change behind the bench for the disappointing former Eastern Conference playoff contenders.
International students in Canada: What do you wish you knew before moving?
Canada has been changing the way international students work, study and live. What do you wish you knew before coming to Canada? We want to hear from you.
Kitchener
Arrest made in shooting at Cambridge home
A 23-year-old Kitchener man has been charged for the Jan. 5 shooting at a Cambridge home.
Family displaced, two pets die after fire at Kitchener home
Two dogs have died and a family has been displaced after a fire at a Kitchener home.
Windsor
'They’re doing what they love to do': Sled Dogs of Windsor return to River Canard
The cold weather was no issue Saturday morning as dozens of huskies and their owners came to the River Canard Canoe Company to take part in the annual celebration of winter.
Windsor, Chatham-Kent receive multi-million dollar gaming revenue payouts from OLG
It’s payday for Windsor and Chatham-Kent, with both municipalities receiving nearly $2.6 million combined during their third quarter payments from OLG.
-
Allegedly intoxicated man charged after assaulting police during arrest
A man has been charged with assaulting police after he allegedly ‘grabbed and kicked’ two police officers during a disturbance in Chatham.
Barrie
Pro-Palestinian protestors head downtown amid highway demonstration warning from Provincial police
A group of about 30 people braved the frigid conditions today to take part in a rally put on by a group called “Simcoe County 4 Palestine”.
Fire crews battle structure fire in New Tecumseth
Fire crews were notified of the fire on Line 8, between County Road 27 and 20th Side Road, at around 10 a.m. Saturday.
-
Oro-Medonte brings concerns over Barrie's boundary change request to province
There's a new layer to the evolving land dispute between Barrie and some of its neighbouring municipalities.
Northern Ontario
Father of missing northern Ont. girl, 5, questioning lack of Amber Alert
The father of a missing five-year-old Indigenous girl from northern Ontario, at the centre of a messy custody battle, is questioning the police's decision to not issue an Amber Alert.
-
Provincial police investigating northwestern Ont. death, victim identified
Ontario Provincial Police in partnership with the Treaty Three Police Service are investigating a death in Shoal Lake 39 First Nation.
Ottawa
BREAKING Rideau Canal Skateway to open for skating on Sunday
Sharpen your skates! The world-famous Rideau Canal Skateway will open for skaters beginning at 9 a.m. on Sunday for the first time in two years.
-
Missing 14-year-old found safe
Gatineau police have located a missing 14-year-old girl.
-
Driver missing after collision with freight train NW of Kingston, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police are looking for the driver of a vehicle involved in a collision with a freight train northwest of Kingston Friday evening.
Toronto
-
Man dies in hospital after 2-car collision in Markham
A man is dead after a collision in Markham on Saturday morning.
-
Police investigating 'suspicious' death of woman found in medical distress outside Oakville school
The death of a 20-year-old woman found in medical distress outside a school in Oakville Saturday morning has been deemed "suspicious," Halton Regional Police said.
Montreal
Quebec village sends threatening legal notices to nearly one-tenth of its population
At least 97 people in Ste-Pétronille, Que. have received legal letters from the town, says François-Xavier Simard, a lawyer representing a group of residents. Many of them were signatories of a Dec. 11 petition asking the municipality to launch an investigation into the process that led to the hiring of town manager Nathalie Paquet.
A decade after 32 seniors died in a massive fire, some Quebec care homes struggle to install sprinklers
Ten years after the L'Isle-Verte tragedy, around a quarter of seniors' residences (RPAs) in Quebec are still struggling to comply with the requirement to install sprinklers, while hundreds of others have had to close their doors because, in many cases, they were unable to afford the investment.
-
Meet the Montrealer who tours with Madonna and taught her daughters to play piano
Ric'key Pageot has been Madonna's go-to pianist for over a decade, playing for the singer on multiple world tours. On Thursday, he accompanied Madonna, or 'M,' as he often calls her, to an extra special place: his hometown of Montreal.
Atlantic
Federal funding aims to help Cape Breton seniors with at-home living expenses
At a time when many Maritime seniors are struggling with inflation, the federal government has pledged some extra funding to help them with daily living expenses.
N.S. RCMP arrest man on province-wide warrant after requesting public's assistance
Nova Scotia RCMP have arrested a man on a province-wide warrant following an alleged assault in Port Hawkesbury, N.S., on Sunday.
-
Some N.S. homeowners living in flood zones had property assessments increased
Residents who are still grappling with the aftermath of the floods that struck Union Street in Bedford, N.S., on July 21, 2023 received notice this week that their property assessments went up.
Winnipeg
Residents in The Pas on edge after stabbing leaves two with severe injuries
Community members in The Pas are on edge following a stabbing that left two people severely injured. Mounties are continuing with the investigation.
Patient dies after waiting 5 hours in St. Boniface Hospital ER
The Winnipeg Regional Health Authority (WRHA) is probing the death of a patient inside St. Boniface Hospital's emergency department.
-
'Putting people at a safety risk': Police union files grievance over Winnipeg's transit safety officers
The union representing Winnipeg police officers is taking issue with a new city program to bring safety officers onto Transit buses, saying it violates a collective agreement and could actually pose a safety risk.
Calgary
SnowDays is back, just in time for some great winter mountain weather
Banff and Lake Louise are ringing in the annual SnowDays Festival this weekend with some great temperatures and fresh powder.
AJHL loses its dynasty: Bandits set to join BCHL along with 4 other Alberta teams in 2024-25
They’re not going anywhere but the greatest team in the Alberta Junior Hockey League is leaving the league.
-
Calgarians Loutitt, Strate capture historic World Cup ski-jumping silver medal
It was a historic accomplishment Saturday for Canadian ski jumpers Alex Loutitt and Abigail Strate.
Edmonton
2 local hockey teams ditch Alberta Junior Hockey League in favour of B.C. counterpart
Two local junior hockey teams are joining the British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL).
Deep Freeze hits Alberta Avenue Saturday during city's first festival of 2024
Edmontonians looking to get outside this weekend and enjoy warmer winter weather after the recent cold snap are in luck.
-
'Critical financial situation': Edmonton Downtown Farmers Market considering closure, bankruptcy
There are likely only two weekends left of the Edmonton Downtown Farmers Market, as its board of directors ponders shutting down and declaring bankruptcy.
Vancouver
ICBC received almost 1,500 claims per day this week amid snow, freezing rain
ICBC says it has received nearly 1,500 claims per day since Metro Vancouver saw its first snowfall of the year on Jan. 11.
Surrey shooting sends 1 to hospital overnight
A man was taken to hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound in the early hours of Saturday, according to Surrey RCMP.
-
That tune coming from an old mine in B. C.? It's probably a bat, singing a love song
The high-pitched tweets, trills and chirps sound like the chorus of birds in the treetops. But the songs documented in new research emanate from sites including abandoned mines in British Columbia, and the voices belong to silver-haired bats.