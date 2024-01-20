Snow squall warning lifted for London, Ont. region

Drivers were advised to exercise extra caution if out on area roads Saturday, as a snow squall warning was in effect for the Forest City and the surrounding region.

Environment Canada lifted the snow squall warning on Sunday morning.

According to Environment Canada, the region saw snow squalls off Lake Huron on Saturday, with a snow squall warning in effect that produced snowfall accumulations of 5 to 15 cm.

Peak snowfall rates of 5 cm per hour was also possible, with “significantly” reduced visibility in heavy snow a risk.

The squalls tapered off by Sunday morning.

According to Environment Canada, the greatest snowfall accumulation was expected to be north of Highway 402 and northwest of the City of London to the Lake Huron shoreline.

Other regions in the snow squall warning included London-Middlesex, Sarnia-Lambton, Grey-Bruce and Huron Perth.

Motorists are warned that travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility or rapidly accumulating snow in some locations. If on the roads, motorists should be prepared for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.

Here’s a look at London’s upcoming forecast

Saturday night: Flurries mixed with local snow squalls this evening and ending overnight then cloudy with 40 per cent chance of flurries. Local blowing snow early this evening. Local amount 5 to 10 cm. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 km/h. Low – 12 C. Wind chill near – 20.

Sunday: Mainly cloudy. 40 per cent chance of flurries early in the morning. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light in the morning. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 km/h near noon. High – 4 C. Wind chill – 19 in the morning and – 10 in the afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Monday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of flurries. High – 4 C.

Tuesday: Periods of snow or rain. High 0 C.

Wednesday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 6 C.

Thursday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 5 C.

Friday: Showers. High 5 C.