Snow squall warning in effect for Grey-Bruce

The official start of winter might not be until Dec. 21, but that isn’t stopping Mother Nature as Environment Canada has issued a snow squall warning and winter weather travel advisory for Grey-Bruce on Sunday.

Environment Canada warns that under the snow squall bands, visibility will be “significantly” reduced due to a combination of heavy snow and blowing snow, and that snow will quickly accumulate.

The snow squall warning is currently in effect for the following regions:

Bruce Peninsula - Sauble Beach - Tobermory

Owen Sound - Blue Mountains - Northern Grey County

The main hazards include additional snowfall totals of between 20 and 30 cm by Monday morning and reduced visibility.

The timing of the event is forecasted to continue through Monday morning, and the snow squalls are expected to taper off to flurries by Monday afternoon.

Meanwhile, Environment Canada has issued a weather advisory for a separate part of the region.

The winter weather travel advisory is currently in effect for the following regions:

Hanover - Dundalk - Southern Grey County

Saugeen Shores - Kincardine - Southern Bruce County

Hazards include additional snowfall amounts of 10 to 20 cm by Sunday night, with an additional 5 to 10 cm of snowfall possible on Monday. Reduced visibility is also a risk due to heavy snowfall and local blowing snow.

The timing of this event is forecasted to continue through Monday morning.

Environment Canada recommends that drivers should expect hazardous driving conditions and adjust plans accordingly. This includes postponing non-essential travel, using extra caution when driving through affected areas, and slowing down when visibility is impacted.