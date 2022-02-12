'Slow roll' convoys planned for Huron and Bruce counties on Saturday
OPP and Saugeen Shores Police Service in Southern Bruce County are warning people in the area of possible slow downs due to a planned vehicle convoy in support of the so-called Freedom Convoy in Ottawa.
Police say they are aware of the event planned for Saturday and say motorists can expect delays along the planned route from Kincardine, travelling to Southampton, Allenford, Tara, Burgoyne and ending in Port Elgin.
“The OPP recognizes the Charter rights of everyone to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly. Our role is to ensure public safety and to keep the pace,” reads a statement from the OPP.
Police are asking convoy participants to obey all traffic laws and behave in a manner that ensures safety for all users of the roadways.
According to social media posts, a possible “slow roll” convoy is also planned for Huron County on Saturday.
The post sates participants in Wingham will be leaving at 10 a.m., Brussels at 10:15 a.m. and Goderich at 10:30 a.m.
All of those taking part will be gathering in Clinton before rolling into Exeter to meet at the South Huron Recreation Centre.
