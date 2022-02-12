'Slow roll' convoys planned for Huron and Bruce counties on Saturday

Supporters of the 'Freedom Convoy' are parked on Highway 402 in Lambton County on Feb. 9, 2022. (Jim Knight/CTV London) Supporters of the 'Freedom Convoy' are parked on Highway 402 in Lambton County on Feb. 9, 2022. (Jim Knight/CTV London)

Police move in on Ambassador Bridge protesters

Windsor Police say their officers and 'policing partners' have started to move in on the convoy protesters blocking the Ambassador Bridge. Since Friday night, the roads leading up to the bridge have seen a heavy police presence consisting of officers from Windsor Police, the RCMP, Ontario Provincial Police and police from agencies in other communities.

Police line up in preparation to enforce an injunction against a demonstration which has blocked traffic across the Ambassador Bridge by protesters against COVID-19 restrictions, in Windsor, Ont., Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

PM says 'everything' on the table to end blockades following Biden call

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says that 'everything'—with the exception of deploying the Canadian Armed Forces—is currently on the table to bring the ongoing protests and blockades set up across the country to an end. Trudeau declined to get into specifics about just how or when the demonstrations will be ceased, citing concerns over a violent outcome.

Change is coming for mortgage market dynamics: analysts

Lower interest rates, higher disposable income, and increased investor activity have caused a stir in the mortgage market during the pandemic. But analysts who spoke with CTVNews.ca warn that with higher interest rates, the dynamics may soon shift.

