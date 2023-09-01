Sky-high flames after gas line struck

Fire crews are on scene of a gas leak and fire on Central Avenue near Wellington Street.

According to London fire, Enbridge has been contacted.

No injuries have been reported and the gas line was struck by a backhoe.

Central Avenue has been closed from Wellington Street to Waterloo Street.

More details will be provided as they become available.

London fire crews are on scene of a gas leak with fire on Central Avenue near Wellington Street on Sept. 1, 2023. (Jim Knight/CTV News London)

