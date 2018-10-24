

CTV London





The province's Special Investigation Unit is looking into a Woodstock woman's death.

Police were called to a home in the Dundas and Springbank area around 1:40 a.m. Wednesday.

Once on scene, officers began CPR on the 31-year-old woman and administered naloxone.

She was transported to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Three investigators and one forensic investigator have been assigned to this incident.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.