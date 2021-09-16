Single vehicle crash west of Exeter Ont. turns fatal

London, Ont. -

One person has died following an early morning collision west of Exeter Ont.

The crash took place just before 4:15 a.m. west of Exeter, which is roughly 40 minutes north of London, Ont.

Emergency crews were called to Ausable Line between Dashwood Road and Huron Street West after a sedan left the gravel roadway and crashed into a tree.

Once on scene first responders located a deceased individual within the vehicle.

Members from the West Region OPP Traffic Incident Management & Enforcement (TIME) Team will be attending the scene to assist with the collision investigation.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area as it remains closed for an investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this crash can contact Huron OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or (519) 482-1677.