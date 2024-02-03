LONDON
London

    • Single vehicle collision consistent with medical episode: Sarnia police

    Single vehicle collision consistent with a medical episode - Saturday, February 3, 2024 (Source: Sarnia Police Services)
    At approximately 1:30 p.m. Saturday, emergency crews responded to Modeland and Blackwell Roads for a single vehicle collision.

    The 72-year-old driver of the vehicle heading northbound on Modeland Road began making a right turn onto Blackwell Road. As the vehicle crossed over both lanes of traffic, it left the road and ended up in a ditch, according to Sarnia police. 

    The driver was taken to hospital after first aid was provided at the scene of the accident.

    Sarnia police said the collision was consistent with a medical episode.

    The area has since been reopened to the public.

