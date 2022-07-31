Sikh Motorcycle Club to raise more than $50,000 on 'Ride Against Diabetes'

Two dozen turban-wearing motorcyclists made their way through London, Ont. Sunday on their way to Banting House.

It was part of the annual Sikh Motorcycle Club (SMC) "Cross-Country Ride against Diabetes" event.

“We’re so fortunate to have London as a as a birthplace of insulin,” says Prabh Gill, a member of the SMC. “Because of this we can leave a bigger impact.”

SMC is a community oriented club, who is no stranger to charity rides. They have done many for veterans, the homeless and marginalized communities.

They are a strong partner with Diabetes Canada, and plan to raise more than $50,000 Sunday in the fight against the disease.

“They already did British Columbia, Edmonton, Quebec, and Ontario. After leaving London we are headed to Windsor to educate and bring awareness to the community and encourage everybody to stand up and let's fight against diabetes together,” says Gill.