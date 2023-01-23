Significant snowfall expected in London, Ont. this Wednesday

A special weather statement is in effect for London-Middlesex and surrounding areas.

According to Environment Canada, a Texas low is expected to bring snow to southern Ontario late Wednesday into Thursday.

The area could see 10 to 15cm with reduced visibility and rapid accumulation. Some areas could see upwards of 20 cm of snow.

Other areas under the statement include Huron-Perth, Oxford-Brant, Sarnia-Lambton and Windsor-Essex.

Here's a look at London's forecast for the week

Monday: Cloudy. 40 per cent chance of flurries this morning. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High plus 1.

Monday Night: Cloudy. A few flurries beginning overnight. Local amount 2 cm. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this evening. Low minus 4. Wind chill minus 10 overnight.

Tuesday: A few flurries ending early in the morning then cloudy with 40 per cent chance of flurries. High zero. Wind chill minus 8 in the morning.

Wednesday: Snow. High minus 1.

Thursday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of flurries. High minus 2.

Friday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of flurries. High minus 3.

Saturday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of flurries. High minus 3.