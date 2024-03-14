LONDON
London

    • Showers and thunderstorms possible in the region Thursday

    Cloudy conditions and the chance for showers kick off Thursday in the London region, according to CTV News London meteorologist Julie Atchison.

    "We start with about a 40 per cent chance [in the morning], that will ramp up in the afternoon as a wave of low pressure arrives to the south of the Great Lakes," said Atchison.

    She said the rain looks to be steadier through the latter half of the day as it pushes through midwestern Ontario.

    Temperatures will drop off this weekend as a cold front comes through Sunday, light snow expected heading into Monday.

     

    Here's a look at the rest of the forecast

    Thursday: Mainly cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers this morning. Periods of rain beginning early this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm late this afternoon. Amount 5 to 10 mm. High 12

    Thursday Night: Periods of rain ending late this evening then cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm this evening. Amount 5 to 10 mm. Low plus 4.

    Friday: Cloudy. High 10. UV index 3 or moderate.

    Saturday: Increasing cloudiness. High 9.

    Sunday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries. High plus 4.

    Monday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of flurries. High minus 1.

    Tuesday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of flurries. High plus 1.

