'Shock, sadness and a lot of anger': Small businesses in Port Stanley targeted in provincial pandemic enforcement blitz

Jessica Korbiel of James Street Home Decor serves a customer in Port Stanley, Ont. on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. (Bryan Bicknell / CTV News) Jessica Korbiel of James Street Home Decor serves a customer in Port Stanley, Ont. on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. (Bryan Bicknell / CTV News)

London Top Stories