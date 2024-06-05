Severe thunderstorm warning ended, thunderstorm watch remains in effect
A severe thunderstorm warning for the region has ended.
A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for a large portion of southern Ontario, including Grey-Bruce, Huron-Perth, London-Middlesex, Oxford-Brant, and Sarnia-Lambton.
Scattered thunderstorms pushed into the region this afternoon and continued into the early evening while a cold front pushes through.
"You'll feel muggy conditions, heading out the door, grab your umbrella — we'll have a round of showers Wednesday morning and then expecting another round of showers and thunderstorms heading into Wednesday evening," said CTV News London Meteorologist Julie Atchison.
With a forecast high of 26 C, it will feel like the low to mid-30s with the humidex.
According to Atchison, cooler air arrives on Friday and we'll be, "In and out of some weekend showers."
Here's a look at the rest of the forecast
Wednesday: Becoming cloudy this morning with 40 per cent chance of showers late this morning and early this afternoon. Showers beginning this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm late this morning and this afternoon. Wind becoming south 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning. High 26. Humidex 34. UV index 8 or very high.
Wednesday Night: Showers ending after midnight then clearing. Risk of a thunderstorm this evening and after midnight. Local amount 10 to 20 mm. Wind south 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming west 20 gusting to 40 after midnight. Low 16.
Thursday: Increasing cloudiness early in the morning. 40 per cent chance of showers late in the morning and early afternoon. Wind becoming west 20 km/h in the morning. High 25. Humidex 28. UV index 7 or high.
Friday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 18.
Saturday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 19.
Sunday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 19.
Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 22.
