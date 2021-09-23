Service dog taken from Bruce County, Ont. family

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Buckle up: Arizona Republicans to show 2020 recount results

Ten months after Donald Trump lost his 2020 reelection bid in Arizona, supporters hired by Arizona Senate Republicans were preparing to deliver the results of an unprecedented partisan election review that is the climax of a bizarre quest to find evidence supporting the former president's false claim that he lost because of fraud.

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver Island